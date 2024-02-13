ADVERTISEMENT

JSW Steel, JFE Corporation to set up electrical steel facility in India with ₹5,500 crore investment

February 13, 2024 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

JSW Steel Limited is a leading integrated steel producer with a presence in India and international markets. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

JSW Steel on Tuesday announced plans to set up a grain oriented electrical steel manufacturing facility through a joint venture with JFE Steel Corporation at an estimated investment of ₹5,500 crore.

Japan-bases JFE Corporation also holds a 15% share in JSW Steel.

A groundbreaking ceremony marking the initiation of this partnership was held on February 12, JSW Steel said in a statement.

JSW Steel Limited announced the establishment of a 50:50 JV with JFE Steel Corporation, Japan for the production of Grain Oriented Electrical Steel in India.

"The new company, JSW Electrical Steel Private Limited, to be renamed JSW JFE Electrical Steel Private Limited will have its manufacturing base in district Bellary, Karnataka and will be set up with a planned investment of Rs 5,500 crores," the statement said.

The facility is targeting to commence production in the fiscal year 2027 and the company plans to further expand its capacity to meet the growing market demand for grain-oriented electrical steel in India.

The JV company aspires to cater to the surging domestic demand for grain oriented electrical steel and contribute significantly to the country's energy infrastructure, it said.

Grain-oriented electrical steel plays a pivotal role in the production of energy-efficient transformers.

"Whether in laminated, wound, or punched sheet form, it serves as the essential core material for distribution transformers, power transformers, and small transformers," JSW Steel said.

JSW Steel Limited is a leading integrated steel producer with a presence in India and international markets.

JFE Steel Corporation is a global firm with a strong commitment to technological innovation and sustainable practices.

