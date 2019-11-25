JSW Infra commissions iron ore terminal at Paradip port

JSW Infrastructure has announced the commissioning of its new iron ore terminal at Paradip Port in Odisha.

The 370 metre-long terminal with a capacity of 18 MTPA has been developed to handle capesize vessels for iron ore and pellet exports and can load at a rate of 100,000 million tonnes per day.

The high load rate is expected to significantly reduce the pre-berthing delays at Paradip as well as allow incremental cargo flow for the Port which is all set to be the largest port in the country, the company said.

The company has invested ₹750 crore to set up the new terminal at Paradip.

Paradip Port Trust had awarded JSW Infrastructure the right to develop a fully mechanised iron ore export terminal on Build, Operate and Transfer basis for 30 years.

Following the commissioning of this new terminal, JSW Infrastructure’s current cargo capacity crossed the 100 MTPA mark.

Arun Maheshwari, Joint MD and CEO of JSW Infrastructure said, “Paradip location continues to remain attractive for iron ore movement via the sea route.”

With the commissioning of this terminal, India can now offer capesize shipments, he said.