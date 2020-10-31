JSW Holdings Sept. quarter net drops 48%

JSW Holdings, the non-banking financial company that forms the investment arm of the JSW Group, on Saturday posted a 48.1% decline in consolidated profit to ₹39.5 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The company had posted a profit of ₹76.2 crore for the year-earlier period, JSW Holdings said in a filing with the BSE.

Total income during July-September 2020-21 dropped to ₹50.3 crore from ₹85.5 crore in the year-earlier period, the filing said.