Industry

JSW Holdings Sept. quarter net drops 48%

JSW Holdings, the non-banking financial company that forms the investment arm of the JSW Group, on Saturday posted a 48.1% decline in consolidated profit to ₹39.5 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The company had posted a profit of ₹76.2 crore for the year-earlier period, JSW Holdings said in a filing with the BSE.

Total income during July-September 2020-21 dropped to ₹50.3 crore from ₹85.5 crore in the year-earlier period, the filing said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 31, 2020 10:14:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/jsw-holdings-sept-quarter-net-drops-48/article32992972.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY