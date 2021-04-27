JSPL to sell stake Jindal Power for ₹3,015 crore

Transaction will help firm to cut debt

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) on Tuesday said it had accepted a binding offer from Worldone Pvt. Ltd, a promoter group company, to divest 96.42% stake in its subsidiary Jindal Power Ltd. for cash consideration of ₹3,015 crore.

The divestment is in line with JSPL’s strategic objective to continuously reduce its debt, focus on India steel business and significantly reduce carbon footprint by almost half, it said.

JPL owns 3,400 MW coal-fired power plants in Chhattisgarh. JPL’s non-core assets are also part of this deal.

“It is yet another step towards our vision to reduce debt substantially and create a robust balance sheet for our investors and stakeholders,” said V.R. Sharma, MD, JSPL.

“Looking to the future, JSPL will be a key growth driver in the Indian steel industry and will now focus on undertaking expansion of its Angul steel plant from 6 MTPA to 12 MTPA.”