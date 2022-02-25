Johnson Lifts bags major contract from Delhi Metro Railways

“The lifts and escalators will be manufactured at Johnson facilities near Chennai,” Johnson Lifts said

Johnson Lifts Private Limited has bagged a major contract from Delhi Metro Railways Corporation (DMRC) for the lease and maintenance of 179 lifts and 323 escalators for 15 years.

An agreement to this effect was signed between the firms on Wednesday. Initially, Johnson Lifts will bear the entire cost of design, manufacturing, supply, installation, testing and commissioning the lifts and escalators and will maintain them for a period of 15 years. “These lifts and escalators will be manufactured at Johnson facilities near Chennai,” it said in a statement.

The contract involves the procurement of around 179 lifts and 323 escalators, which are to be commissioned across three priority corridors in the phase-IV expansion of the Delhi Metro. It covers a total distance of 65km and and 45 metro stations.

For heavy duty applications, the practice by Metro agencies has been to import escalators. But, for the first time, the escalators will have 65% local content, manufactured in Chennai. This will give a further boost to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, it said.