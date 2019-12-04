Industry

JLR India rolls out new Jaguar XE starting at ₹44.98 lakh

Jaguar Land Rover India, a part of Tata Motors has introduced the new version of Jaguar XE at a price starting ₹44.98 lakh ex-showroom India.

Available in the S and SE derivative, the vehicle is offered with 184 KW Ingenium Turbocharged Petrol powertrain and 132 KW Ingenium Turbocharged Diesel powertrain options.

“The Jaguar XE has always been a distinctly designed executive sports saloon that provides exhilarating performance. The New Jaguar XE is an illustration of how enhancements in its design, technology and driving dynamics can rewrite the rules, Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL) said while unveiling the luxury car in Mumbai.

“We are confident that our Jaguar fans and discerning customers will be delighted with our latest offering,” he added. The company has opened bookings for this BSVI compliant 2020 model.

