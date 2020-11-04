JLR India opens bookings for electric SUV Jaguar I-PACE

Deliveries are expected from March 2021.

Jaguar Land Rover India announced that it has opened bookings of its all-electric Performance SUV, the Jaguar I-PACE.

The vehicle is fitted with 90 kWh Lithium-ion battery that delivers 400 PS from its two electric motors.

The battery comes with an 8 years or 160 000 km warranty. Additionally, I-PACE customers will benefit from complimentary 5 years service package, 5 years Jaguar Roadside Assistance as well as a 7.4 kW AC wall mounted charger, the company said.

With capability to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds, I-PACE will be offered in three variants that include S, SE, and HSE.

“While focusing on the company’s vision of creating a sustainable future, we are committed to the introduction of electrified vehicles across the Jaguar and Land Rover portfolio,” said Rohit Suri, managing director, Jaguar Land Rover India.

To provide a worry-free EV experience to its customers Jaguar Land Rover has already tied-up with Tata Power to provide office and home charging solutions.

Tata Power as part of its ‘EZ Charge’ EV Charging network, has installed over 200 charging points across the country to which Jaguar customers will have access.