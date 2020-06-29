JLL ties up with RoofandFloor

JLL, leading real estate consulting firm has announced a tie up with RoofandFloor, a technology driven online marketplace for homebuyers to smoothen homebuying experience starting from project discovery, shortlisting, site visits, negotiations and bookings.

“The partnership brings together JLL’s long established relationships with several top developers in the country and RoofandFloor’s tech-savvy online marketplace delivering a superior experience to high intent homebuyers,” JLL said in a statement.

The platform showcases properties across 24 cities in India and supports buying, selling and resale.

Properties can be shortlisted on RoofandFloor’s portal and JLL would help in the homebuying journey.

Siva Krishnan, Managing Director, Residential Services, India, JLL, said, “This initiative brings together JLL’s expertise in residential real estate and RoofandFloors well-established online marketplace.”

“ It also bridges the gap between top developers and homebuyers with the support of JLL’s experienced advisors. We see this as a win-win for the homebuyer, especially now when it is the best time to buy a property as interest rates are at all-time low and attractive offers being doled out by many developers,” he said.

“Until now, the home buying journey could be seen in two parts - First, buyers search for properties online and select a few. Then, they try to get good deals on those properties, which is a separate step,” Thejaswi Udupa, CTO, RoofandFloor said in a statement.

“Through this collaborative effort, we want to provide an end-to-end solution that leverages cutting-edge technology and a wide network to improve the homebuying experience. The partnership makes the entire journey seamless, as it should be, by serving homebuyers across the entire spectrum,” he said

(Disclosure: RoofandFloor is part of The Hindu Group.)