JITO Angel Network, others invests $2,00,000 in Evelabs Tech

JITO Angel Network (JAN), a community-based Angel network in India, has announced an investment of $2,00,000 in Kochi-based healthtech company Evelabs Technologies Private Limited along with a cohort of individual investors, a person familiar with the deal said.

Evelabs works on solutions to improve clinical efficiency, safety and patient experience in hospitals and home-cares. They have developed a connected infusion monitor called Dripo, which help the nurse to set, manage and monitor infusion therapy at ease.

“The healthtech sector in India is getting more and more interesting with the deployment of deeptech tools such internet of things, artificial intelligence, and machine learning,” said Sunil Kumar Singhvi, vice-chairman, JITO Angel Network.

“Although we are sector agnostic, we do believe that supporting healthcare start-ups serves a larger goal of providing Indians with better facilities in healthcare,” he added.

“Evelabs’ IoT-enabled solutions to improve clinical efficiency and ensure patient safety is a special draw for us, who are always looking for unique solutions to problems. We are glad to be one of the early-stage investors in Evelabs and support it in its growth journey,” Mr. Singhvi added.