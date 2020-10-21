Jio, Qualcomm successfully test 5G solutions

Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon 750G for 5G devices

New Delhi

21 October 2020 10:14 IST

Jio has indigenously developed a 5G RAN product that has achieved over 1 Gbps throughput, says its president Mathew Oommen.

Qualcomm and Reliance Jio announced they have aligned efforts on 5G in order to fast-track development and roll-out of indigenous 5G network infrastructure and services in India.

Leveraging Qualcomm’s technology, Jio has indigenously developed a 5G RAN (Radio Access Network) product that has achieved ultra-high throughputs, and the product is already tested by a Tier-1 carrier in the US, Mathew Oommen, president, Reliance Jio Infocomm said.

Speaking at the Qualcomm 5G Summit, Mr. Oommen said, “I am excited to announce that with Qualcomm’s technology and support, Jio has indigenously developed a 5G RAN product that has achieved over 1 Gbps throughput...in fact joining the gigabit throughput clock, the product is already tested and validated by a Tier-1 carrier in the US.”

This latest move signifies the entry of Jio and India into the 5G product club. At present, only a handful of nations, including the US, South Korea, Australia, Switzerland and Germany are able to showcase 1 Gbps speeds for 5G customers.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc and Reliance Jio Platforms along with its wholly-owned subsidiary Radisys Corporation have announced their expanded efforts to develop open and interoperable interface compliant architecture based 5G solutions with a virtualized RAN, a Qualcomm statement said.

Earlier this year, Reliance Industries had announced that Qualcomm Ventures will pick up 0.15% stake in Jio Platforms for ₹730 crore. It recently received the subscription amount for the deal, and allotted the equity shares.