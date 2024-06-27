Jio limits free 5G access, to raise mobile services rates by 12-27% from July 3

The country's top telecom operator Jio will increase mobile services rates by 12-27% from July 3 and at the same time restrict the access of unlimited free 5G services for customers, according to a company statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the first hike in mobile services rates by Jio after a gap of about two-and-a-half years. Jio has over 47 crore mobile subscribers accounting for about 41% market share.

The hike comes immediately after the spectrum auction as per the anticipation of sector experts. Industry experts believe that Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea may also increase their mobile services rates soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The introduction of new plans is a step in the direction of furthering industry innovation and driving sustainable growth through investments in 5G and AI technology," Reliance Jio Infocomm Chairman, Akash M Ambani said in the statement.

The company has raised mobile services rates across almost all plans.

Price of the lowest recharge is being raised to ₹19, about 27% higher than ₹15 for 1 GB data add-on-pack.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 75 GB postpaid data plan will now cost ₹449 as against ₹399.

Jio has also raised the price of the popular Rs 666 unlimited plan with 84-day validity by about 20% to ₹799.

Prices of the annual recharge plans will be increased by 20-21% from ₹1,559 to ₹1,899 and from ₹2,999 to ₹3,599.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hike across the medium range mobile service plans will be 19-21%.

"Unlimited 5G data will be available on all 2GB per day and above plans... The new plans will be made effective on July 3, 2024 and can be opted from all existing touchpoints and channels," the statement said.

As of now, subscribers availing plans priced above Rs 239 are able to access unlimited free 5G service and the rest of the customers have to top up their plan with a Rs 61 voucher for availing unlimited 5G service.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Jio had raised mobile service rates in December 2021 along with Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

Airtel had raised the entry level mobile services plan by about 56 per cent to ₹155 from ₹99 earlier.

Besides hike in mobile services rates, Jio introduced two apps - Jio Safe and JioTranslate - which it provides absolutely free to its customers for a period of one year.

Priced at ₹199 per month, JioSafe - Quantum-secure communication app can be used for calling, messaging, file transfer etc.

AI-enabled JioTranslate is a multilingual communication app for translating voice call, voice message, text and image.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.