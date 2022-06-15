Jio-bp to provide EV mobility services to Zomato

June 15, 2022 20:51 IST

Jio-bp, a fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Ltd. and bp. said it had entered into an agreement with Zomato to provide EV mobility services to the restaurant aggregator and food delivery firm along with access to “Jio-bp pulse” branded battery swapping stations for last mile delivery.

Zomato has committed to have 100% EV fleet by 2030.

The JV’s electric mobility business, offering charging infrastructure to Indian consumers, operates under the brand Jio-bp pulse.

With the Jio-bp pulse mobile app, customers can easily find nearby charging stations and seamlessly charge their EVs, the company said.

“The collaboration is poised to accelerate EV adoption in the rapidly growing Indian delivery and transportation segment,” the company said in a statement.