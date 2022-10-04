Jio announced Beta trial of 5G service in 4 cities

“India is leading the Digital revolution. Jio 5G will be the world’s most advanced 5G network, built for every Indian, by Indians.”

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai:
October 05, 2022 11:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Telecom major Jio will start a beta trial of 5G services in four cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi — from October 5 with a select set of customers, the company said on October 4, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Jio has announced the Beta trial of its 5G services on Dussehra, for some of its users in 4 cities – Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi. The service is by invitation, the company said.

Akash M. Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, said, “India is leading the Digital revolution. Jio 5G will be the world’s most advanced 5G network, built for every Indian, by Indians.”

“By embracing 5G, Jio will create nation-first platforms and solutions that will transform skill development, education, healthcare, agriculture, and many such sectors, with the promise of enabling a better life for every Indian,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read
5G launch updates | Our government is working on the goal of internet for all, says PM Modi

“5G cannot remain an exclusive service available to the privileged few or those in our largest cities. It must be available to every citizen, every home, and every business across India. Only then can we dramatically increase productivity, earnings, and living standards across our entire economy, thereby creating a prosperous and inclusive society in our country,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
telecommunication service
economy, business and finance
business (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app