Jio, Airtel add almost 48 lakh users in Sept, Vodafone loses 7.5 lakh users

Reliance Jio added 34.7 lakh mobile subscribers in September, cementing its lead in the competitive telecom market, while Airtel's subscriber tally rose by 13.2 lakh, according to a monthly report by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).
Vodafone Idea lost 7.5 lakh subscribers during September, dragging its wireless user tally down to 22.75 crore.
Jio’s user base climbed to 44.92 crore, according to Trai, while rival Airtel’s user base rose to 37.77 crore in September.
