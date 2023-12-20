ADVERTISEMENT

Jio, Airtel add almost 48 lakh users in Sept, Vodafone loses 7.5 lakh users

December 20, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Reliance Jio added 34.7 lakh mobile subscribers in September, cementing its lead in the competitive telecom market, while Airtel's subscriber tally rose by 13.2 lakh, according to a monthly report by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

Vodafone Idea lost 7.5 lakh subscribers during September, dragging its wireless user tally down to 22.75 crore.

Jio’s user base climbed to 44.92 crore, according to Trai, while rival Airtel’s user base rose to 37.77 crore in September.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US