Jio, Airtel add almost 48 lakh users in Sept, Vodafone loses 7.5 lakh users

December 20, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - New Delhi

Reliance Jio added 34.7 lakh mobile subscribers in September, cementing its lead in the competitive telecom market, while Airtel's subscriber tally rose by 13.2 lakh, according to a monthly report by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

Vodafone Idea lost 7.5 lakh subscribers during September, dragging its wireless user tally down to 22.75 crore.

Jio’s user base climbed to 44.92 crore, according to Trai, while rival Airtel’s user base rose to 37.77 crore in September.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT