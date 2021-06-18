Jio added 79 lakh users in March: TRAI

New Delhi

18 June 2021

Telecom operator Reliance Jio gained more than 79 lakh mobile users in March, surpassing the combined net adds by rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea during the month, according to data released by regulator TRAI on Friday.

While Bharti Airtel added 40.5 lakh wireless users, Vodafone Idea gained 10.8 lakh customers during March compared with the previous month.

Jio added 79.18 lakh wireless subscribers in March, taking its customer base to about 42.29 crore.

Airtel’s user base swelled to 35.23 crore as of March 2021.