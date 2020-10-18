‘Jewellery, gem exports may slump 20-25%‘

Export of gems and jewellery is expected to decline by 20-25% this fiscal year compared to 2019-20 due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, GJEPC said on Saturday.

During 2019-20, the exports stood at ₹2,52,249.46 crore, according to data provided by the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC).

“With demand improving gradually, we should be at our 2019-20 levels next year. Growth will come back only maybe by 2021-22, GJEPC chairman Colin Shah said at a virtual press conference.