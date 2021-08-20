Jet staff move NCLAT for a stay on resolution plan

New Delhi

20 August 2021

‘Deal excludes salaries, benefits due’

Jet Airways’ cabin crew and ground staff have challenged the Jalan Kalrock consortium’s resolution plan, which was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in June, flagging concerns about pending salaries and retirement benefits.

In their petition filed before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), the Jet Airways Cabin Crew Association and Bhartiya Kamgar Sena have submitted that dues of all workmen of the airline were not included as part of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) cost.

In June, NCLT had approved the Jalan Kalrock Consortium’s resolution plan for the airline, which has remained grounded for more than two years now.

The carrier shuttered operations in April 2019 due to financial woes. The two groups of employees have requested the NCLAT to “quash and set aside” the NCLT order.