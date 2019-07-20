Jet RP invites proposalsfor the sale of assets

The resolution professional (RP) of Jet Airways on Saturday called for expressions of interest (EoIs) to sell the grounded airline’s meagre assets by August 3.

In an advertisement posted on the airline’s website and in newspapers, the RP, Ashish Chhawchharia, appointed by Jet Airways’ lenders, has set a deadline of August 3 for receipt of EoIs, August 6 as the date of issue of provisional list of prospective resolution applicants and August 11 as the last date of submission of objections.

The advertisement stated that on August 14, the final list of prospective resolution applicants will be issued.

The final date for submission of resolution plans of these applicants will be September 5, it added.

The estimated date for submission of the resolution plan by the RP to the National Company Law Tribunal for approval is September 20. The airline’s assets include 14 aircraft, 49% stake in Jet Privilege and a few buildings. Its liabilities are more than ₹36,000 crore.