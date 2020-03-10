Industry

Jet Airways’ creditors to meet on March 12

Jet Airways owes more than ₹8,000 crore to banks

Jet Airways owes more than ₹8,000 crore to banks   | Photo Credit: AFP

Jet Airways stopped flying in April 2019 after it ran out of cash

The committee of creditors (CoC) of grounded Jet Airways will meet on March 12, according to a regulatory filing.

The meeting has been scheduled as the revised deadline for submission of bids for the airline, which is undergoing an insolvency process, ended on Tuesday.

It could not be immediately ascertained whether any bids have been received.

Also read | 1,100 Jet Airways pilots decide not to fly from April 15: National Aviator’s Guild

The ninth meeting of the CoC is scheduled to be held on March 12, the regulatory filing on Tuesday said.

Last month, the deadline for submission of bids was extended to March 10.

Jet Airways stopped flying in April 2019 after it ran out of cash. It owes more than ₹8,000 crore to banks.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 10, 2020 8:28:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/jet-airways-creditors-to-meet-on-march-12/article31032820.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY