Jeep India prices Wrangler at ₹53.90 lakh

MUMBAI

17 March 2021 22:45 IST

Jeep India has announced it will introduce the locally assembled Jeep Wrangler starting ₹53.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The company would shortly retail the vehicle across India.

The Jeep Wrangler is being introduced in two variants — Unlimited and Rubicon — powered by a Bharat Stage VI compliant 2.0-litre, IN-Line 4-cylinder, turbo petrol power train.

