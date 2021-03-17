Industry

Jeep India prices Wrangler at ₹53.90 lakh

Jeep India has announced it will introduce the locally assembled Jeep Wrangler starting ₹53.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The company would shortly retail the vehicle across India.

The Jeep Wrangler is being introduced in two variants — Unlimited and Rubicon — powered by a Bharat Stage VI compliant 2.0-litre, IN-Line 4-cylinder, turbo petrol power train.

