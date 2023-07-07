Yokohama India eyes 5th position in car radial tyres market with planned capacity expansion

July 07, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - MUMBAI

Yokohama India, the subsidiary of Japan’s Yokohama Rubber Company Ltd., having already initiated capacity expansion from 2.5 million tyres per annum to 4.5 million units by 2025, is now eyeing 5th position (from the current 7th position) in the passenger car radial tyres segment of the Indian market that is currently dominated by Apollo Tyres, CEAT and MRF.

“In the last 3 years we have doubled our sales to close to 2.1 million units. This year we are targeting a 50% increase over the last year’s number and should be touching around 3 million units. We are planning to be the 5th largest player by the end of 2025,” said Harinder Singh, CEO & MD, Yokohama India Private Ltd.

He said the company, which has so far invested close to $154 million has announced capacity addition with an additional investment of $82 million. This capacity addition of car radial tyres is being made at Visakhapatnam where the company runs a plant to manufacture off-highway tyres.

After this 2nd plant for car radials goes on stream in 2025, the company, which mostly caters to the replacement market currently, will aggressively supply to OEMs [car manufacturers].

“Now in India we have not been very aggressive on the OEM side because of the production constraint. Currently, the after-market [replacement] demand is pretty high. But as we are moving towards the 4.5 million unit journey, OE is going to play a very important role with us,” Mr. Singh said.

The company currently having close to 2,800 dealers and running a network of more than 550 branded stores called the Yokohama Club Network (YCN) is planning to increase its dealership by 20% during this year and another 20% in the coming two years, the CEO said.

“Our biggest focus is on the branded stores. At the end of 2019 we had 100 stores, today we have over 550 stores which contribute close to 60% to the total volume we sell. So they are a very important and integral part of our network,” Mr. Singh added.

Apart from tyres for passenger vehicles and off-roaders, the company is planning to enter into the truck and bus radial tyres segment in India. “We have plans to start selling those by next year. Now the development of TBR is under process. We are developing TBR specifically for the Indian market. And this will be produced from the Off-highway tyre plant,” he further said.

On the Indian tyre market he said, “The tyre industry never had a great time. If you look at the auto industry also it is booming. An integral part of the car industry, I do see a very strong future for the passenger car segment. We are pretty excited about that, and I do think as Yokohama we are ready for the maximum share of that,” he said.

