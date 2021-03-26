Japan to fund A&N, metro expansion

NEW DELHI

₹265-cr grant to boost islands’ power supply; ‘A&N location key in Indo-Pacific’

In the first-ever official development assistance (ODA) project in Andaman & Nicobar (A&N), Japan has approved grant aid worth ¥4.02 billion, or ₹265 crore, to improve the power supply in the islands, stressing the strategic geopolitical location of the islands for an open Indo-Pacific.

Japan has also extended yen loans worth ¥229.5 billion, or ₹16,186 crore, for executing four projects, including Delhi Metro’s Phase 4 and Bengaluru Metro’s Phase 2 expansion plans for which loan agreements were signed between the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the government on Friday.

“This is the first-ever ODA project in the strategic islands of Andaman & Nicobar (apart from humanitarian emergency assistance),” said a Japanese embassy official.

“Due to its geopolitical location, the islands play a crucial role in our shared vision for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.”

“Cooperation between Japan and India on these crucial islands demonstrate the commitment of both countries to realising a stable, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” he added.

The grant would be used to procure 15MWh batteries as well as power system stabilisers to allow better utilisation of solar power generated in South Andaman.

Metro projects

The ₹8,390-crore loan for Delhi Metro’s fourth phase would help build three priority corridors — the extension of Line 7 (Mukundpur – Maujpur/12.56 km), Line 8 (Janakpuri West – R.K. Ashram/28.92 km) and a new corridor spanning Aerocity – Tughlakabad (23.62 Km), an official statement said. Following the completion of this phase, Delhi’s metro rail network span over 400 km, more than twice the Tokyo Metro, the official said.

Similarly, a ₹3,717 crore loan has been approved for developing 80 km of metro lines under the Namma Metro’s second phase in Bengaluru. This would cover Line R6 (Nagawara – Gottigere, 22 km), Phase 2A (Silk Board – K R.Puram, about 20 km) and Phase 2B (K R.Puram – Kempegowda International Airport Terminal, 38 km).

A loan of ₹807 crore was extended for crop diversification in Himachal Pradesh and ₹3,272 crore in loans to rural water supply with a focus on mitigating fluorosis in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu and Barmer districts.