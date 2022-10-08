It’s okay for employees to say ‘I’m not okay’ at work if they feel so: Accenture

Lakshmi C., Managing Director, Human Resources Lead, Accenture. File. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Health and well-being have emerged as one of the biggest priorities for enterprises today and it is okay for an employee to say “I am not okay” at work if they feel so, said Accenture.

“Realising the increasing need for mental health and well-being, our endeavor is to create psychologically safe spaces where our people feel comfortable enough to say ‘I’m not okay’, and reach out for help via the resources and support systems that we offer,’‘ said Lakshmi C., Managing Director, Human Resources Lead, Accenture.

Lakshmi said that Accenture has been trying to encourage employees to embrace their mental well-being with dignity and compassion.

“We are enabling this by creating awareness and through advocacy to break the stigma around mental health,’‘ she added.

Accenture focuses on holistic well-being of its employees, an approach that all aspects of the body, mind, heart and soul, are factored in, according to her.

“We also encourage our people to practice self-care, in addition to the medical benefits programmes we offer to employees and their families.’‘

Accenture offers its employees access to AI-enabled solutions focused on self-care and building resilience. The company’s medical insurance benefits program also covers mental health consultation for employees and their dependent family members. Under its ‘Ask Away’ sessions, employees get a chance to interact with eminent global and national experts on building mental resilience, staying happy, healthy and coping with stress, claimed the company.

To make the mental wellbeing initiatives more inclusive, Accenture also takes its leaders and people managers through training, so that they lead with compassion and identify any early signs of stress among their team members, according to Lakshmi.