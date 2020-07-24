ITC’s Q1 profit drops 25% to ₹2,567 crore

Representational image.

New delhi

24 July 2020 23:01 IST

Diversified group ITC Ltd. on Friday reported a 25% decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at ₹2,567 crore for the first quarter ended June 30 amid COVID-19 challenges.

ITC had posted a consolidated PAT of ₹3,437 crore in the year-earlier period. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹10,478 crore in April-June 2020, down 17% from a year earlier, the company said in a filing.

