ITC trials nasal spray to ward off COVID-19

25 November 2021 22:07 IST

Developed by scientists at ITC Life Sciences and Technology Centre, Bengaluru, the company plans to market the nasal spray under the Savlon brand once it gets approvals

ITC on Thursday confirmed that it is developing a nasal spray for COVID-19 prevention for which it has initiated clinical trials.

Developed by scientists at ITC Life Sciences and Technology Centre, Bengaluru, the company plans to market the nasal spray under the Savlon brand once it gets approvals, according to sources. Confirming that clinical trials are underway, a spokesperson declined comment on where the trials were being done.

Sources said the firm had won approvals from ethics panels and is registered with Clinical Trial Registry-India for trials. The spray is designed to arrest the virus at the entry point in the nasal cavity itself.

