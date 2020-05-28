ITC ropes in Amway to sell new immunity boosting fruit juices

ITC’s B Natural and Amway India have collaborated to launch the first of its kind B Natural+ range of products. The new B Natural + range will be available in two popular variants – Orange and Mixed Fruit.

As per the retail conglomerate, B Natural intends to provide its consumers the dual benefit of Immunity + Fruit & Fiber with the launch of the B Natural + range.

Addressing a media conference on Thursday, Hemant Malik, Divisional Chief Executive − Foods Division, ITC Ltd said. “At ITC, we are committed to developing world class Indian products that address the needs of the Indian consumer. Given the current health crisis, immunity of the entire family has emerged as a key consumer priority and B Natural proactively spearheaded the endeavour of providing an effective fruit beverage range this summer that could contribute to supporting immunity with a clinically proven ingredient.”

ITC’s innovation engine, Life Sciences and Technology Centre (LSTC), has accelerated its activities during the pandemic and the team - that has been working on various health and nutrition areas for nearly a decade - has developed an immunity-boosting ingredient.

“During these trying times, immunity has emerged as a key focus area. This Clinically proven Ingredient was tested in a randomized, double-blind placebo controlled clinical study conducted over a period of three months keeping in mind all the guidelines by ICMR and the study is registered in CTRI,” said the company.

Direct marketeer Amway will take the B Natural + range of products to individual customers across the country through its large army of micro-entrepreneurs. Under this partnership, the companies are expecting to sell health beverages worth ₹20 crore this year.

The newly launched B Natural + range in Orange and Mixed Fruit variants will be available in 1 litre packs at a price point of ₹130 across modern trade formats, general trade stores and e-commerce websites, through ITC’s PAN-India distribution network.