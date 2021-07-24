ITC Q1 profit rises 30.2% to ₹3,343.44 crore

The company had posted a net profit of ₹2,567.07 crore during the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal, ITC said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

ITC Limited on Saturday reported a 30.2% increase in consolidated net profit to ₹3,343.44 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹2,567.07 crore during the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal, ITC said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

Revenue from operations climbed 35.9% to ₹14,240.76 crore during the quarter under review, as against ₹10,478.46 crore in the corresponding three-month period of the previous fiscal year.

Total expenses were at ₹10,220.49 crore, an increase of 28.3% in Q1 FY2021-22, from ₹7,967.71 crore in the corresponding year-earlier period.