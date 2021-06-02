ITC posts consolidated Q4 net profit of ₹3,817 cr.

NEW DELHI

02 June 2021 05:15 IST

Revenue from operations at₹15,404 cr.

ITC Ltd. on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,816.84 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021. The cigarette-FMCG-to-hotel major had posted a net profit of ₹3,926.46 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, ITC said in a filing.

Revenue from operations was at ₹15,404.37 crore during the quarter under review. This was ₹12,560.64 crore in the corresponding period of 2019-20.

Meanwhile, ITC said the results for the latest quarter were not comparable with the earlier period as it also included the revenue of Sunrise Foods, which it had acquired on July 27, 2020.

“The financial results of the group and ‘FMCG Others’ of the quarter and the financial year ended on March 31, 2021 include those of Sunrise from July 27, 2020 and consequently are not comparable with previous periods,” ITC said.

ITC’s total expenses were at ₹10,944.64 crore in Q4 FY21. For the FY21, ITC’s net profit was at ₹13,389.80 crore. It had posted a net profit of ₹15,584.56 crore in the previous year.

Revenue from operations came in at ₹53,155.12 crore. This was ₹51,393.47 crore in 2019-20.

ITC shares on the BSE declined 0.65% to close at ₹215.20 on Tuesday.