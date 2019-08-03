ITC first-quarter profit rises 12.6% to ₹3,174 cr.

ITC Ltd. closed the first quarter with a ₹3,173.9 crore profit for the period, which was 12.6% higher than for the year-earlier period. This came on the back of a nearly 6% rise in its operational revenue to ₹11,502.8 crore.

Revenue from ‘FMCG-Others’ increased by around 8% amid sluggish demand conditions, ITC said in a release.

Hotel segment revenue increased by 15%, driven by robust performance of new properties. ITC Royal Bengal, Kolkata, commissioned on June 1, had received a good response, the company said.

Construction of an ITC Hotel in Ahmedabad and WelcomHotels in Amritsar, Guntur and Bhubaneswar is progressing.

Paperboards, paper and packaging segment revenue rose by 13%, driven by growth in value-added paperboards and product mix enrichment. The packaging and printing business, however, was impacted by a slowdown in the FMCG industry and in exports.

Agri business impacted

In the agri business segment, subdued demand for leaf tobacco in international markets, steeper currency depreciation, limited trading opportunities in oilseeds and pulses, and adverse business mix weighed on the results.

Total comprehensive income for the quarter, after several adjustments, stood at ₹2,960.9 crore, against ₹2,987.1 crore.