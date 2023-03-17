It will be continuity at TCS despite leadership change

March 17, 2023 11:10 am | Updated 11:10 am IST - MUMBAI

The business strategy at Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS) will continue despite the leadership change at India’s biggest technology company, said CEO designate K. Krithivasan at a press conference on March 17.

“The strategy will continue. We have certain core set up values and we will re-work on what we have to do in the next six months,” Mr. Krithivasan said.

On Thursday evening, TCS announced that its MD and CEO for six years Rajesh Gopinathan had resigned and company veteran of 35 years and it’s BFSI head Mr. Krithivasan would replace Mr. Gopinathan after September 2023.

Mr. Krithivasan who said he would relocate from Chennai to Mumbai to lead the company focussed on emerging opportunities that the company could capitalise on during this challenging time rather than numbering his challenges.

Mr. Gopinathan said though he had in the past discussed with chairman N. Chandrasekaran to quit one day, the immediate thought to move on came recently. “One day you get up and decide it’s better to pull the trigger,” Mr. Gopinathan said on his decision to quit.

He said it’s apt to quit when times are good and it was inappropriate for him to think about his own future while working with TCS. “There is no better time to go. This seat was given on trust to full time work for the company and this seat is not to sit on and plan my own future,” he said on his decision to move on at the age of 52 after working in TCS for 28 years. He said his priority now would be “make sure that the transition happenes smoothly.”

“I am there for whatever time needed. I will be available to Krithivasan,” he added. He said he would take some down time and then decide what to do. “There are many ideas. The trigger has been pulled and I am looking forward to some down time,” Mr. Gopinathan said adding he had never wrote his resume after leaving campus. “TCS has been integral to who I am and will remain so,” he said.