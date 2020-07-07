IT firms seek nod to retain some work-from-home relaxations

IT companies have approached the Information Technology Ministry to allow certain relaxations on work-from-home to continue on a permanent basis, as the industry moves to a blended working model in the post-COVID-19 era.

Nasscom has written to an inter-ministerial committee under the IT Ministry that is looking into the matter, the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and some States on this, Nasscom senior VP and chief strategy officer Sangeeta Gupta said.

The IT industry body, in its letter to STPI, said allowing these relaxations on a permanent basis would help “companies plan their operations from a long-term perspective and undertake flexi policies to provide WFH to their employees based on requirements. While the current permissions have served the need well in the temporary context, the industry is now looking at enabling WFH on a permanent basis for a certain percentage of employees, especially in the post COVID-19 era,” Nasscom said in its letter dated June 26.

STPI Director General Omkar Rai told PTI, “We are considering representation made by the industry and we will soon issue a clarification. We will make sure that the IT industry continues to work from wherever they wish without affecting any of their operations.”

STPI is an autonomous society set up by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in 1991, with the objective of encouraging, promoting and boosting software exports. About 4,300 units operate under STPI, most of them involved in software exports

“As per provision... STPI units can take out laptops, computers and projection systems outside of STPI units for the purpose of use of authorised employees. However, such permissions are given for temporary period,” it said. Nasscom has also urged STPI to allow reduction in operational area on account of permanent WFH, “subject to meeting export obligation.”