ISPRL to top up its caverns with cheap crude

To make the best use of the low international crude prices, public sector oil companies including Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. and Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserve (ISPRL) have been filling ISPRL’s caverns at Mangaluru and Udupi with crude oil.

While ISPRL's Mangaluru cavern could store up to 1.5 million tonnes (MT) of crude, that of Udupi (at Padur) could store up to 2.5 MT. MRPL Managing Director M. Venkatesh said the first consignment of 2 million barrels by MRPL and the second of 1 million barrels by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., have been already unloaded into the caverns.

Cargoes at lowest prices are lined up to reach New Mangalore Port during April and May to completely fill the caverns, said a release from MRPL. The oil ministry has asked ISPRL to work closely with other oil companies to achieve the target while MRPL plays its role in filling the caverns.

The series of crude oil cargos of varying volumes from 1 million barrels to 2 million barrels, being sourced by MRPL, IOCL and Bharat Petroleum Corporation would be unloaded at the Single Point Mooring (SPM) of MRPL, 17 km away from the shores in the Arabian Sea and within the jurisdiction of NMPT, before the onset of Monsoon. The release quoted ISPRL as saying the company was also filling its caverns at Visakhapatnam too.

Mr. Venkatesh said MRPL is sustaining the Refinery operations at 50% capacity to meet the critical demand of LPG and fuel.