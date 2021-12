Insurer ased to withdraw all advertisements

Insurance sector regulator IRDAI has asked Go Digit General Insurance to discontinue a product offering life insurance benefits in violation of regulatory norms.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) also asked the insurer to withdraw advertisements regarding the product from all media.

The insurance sector regulator said a show-cause notice was issued in August as deficiencies were observed in complying with the provisions of the Insurance Act.