IRDAI seeks transparency in agent reward payout

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has observed that the board-approved policy of many insurers on rewards to be paid to agents and intermediaries lacks objectivity and transparency.

“In certain instances, the policy allowed delegation of power to the CEO or other authorised person to decide on the rewards to be given to insurance agents and insurance intermediaries. Further, there appears [to be] minimal oversight by the board to determine the efficacy of such a policy. In many instances, the quantum of reward paid to insurance agents and intermediaries exceeds the commission and remuneration paid to them,” IRDAI said.

IRDAI said it is issuing clarifications to insurers on the rewards payment policy from 2020-21.

Member (distribution) T.L. Alamelu, in a circular, said such policies should contain the objective and transparent criteria, including parameters on which the rewards are calculated, along with the necessary justification.

There shall be consistency in the approach to rewards payable to the agents and insurance for similar businesses and situations, it said, adding the board must have effective oversight of the implementation of the policy. IRDAI also asked insurers to communicate in the beginning of the year to agents and intermediaries about the maximum rewards they can earn that year, subject to fulfilment of criteria of the policy and keeping in view the laid down proportion of rewards to commission/remuneration.