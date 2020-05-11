Industry

IRCTC shares climb 5% as select passenger train services to resume from May 12

Photo for representation.   | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The company’s shares gained 5% to ₹1,302.85 on the BSE

Shares of Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) jumped 5% in early trade on Monday after the Indian Railways said it will gradually resume passenger train services from May 12.

The company’s shares gained 5% to ₹1,302.85 — its highest trading permissible limit for the day — on the BSE.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it rose 5% to ₹1,303.55 — its upper circuit limit.

Booking for reservation in these trains will start at 4 pm on May 11 and will be available only on the IRCTC website.

The Indian Railways will gradually resume passenger train services from May 12 and will ask passengers to arrive at the station at least an hour before departure, the national transporter said on Sunday.

Initially, the all air-conditioned services will begin on 15 Rajdhani routes and the fare would be equivalent to that of the super-fast train, it said.

The special trains will run from New Delhi to Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

All passenger services were suspended due to a lockdown announced on March 25 and the railways later started the on-demand Shramik Specials to ferry migrants stranded across the country. It, however, has been running freight and parcel services.

