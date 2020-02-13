Industry

IRCTC net triples to ₹206 crore

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Wednesday posted a profit after tax from continuing operations at ₹205.80 crore for the quarter ended December 2019, nearly triple the profit of ₹73.59 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue from operations grew 64.59% to ₹715.98 crore as compared to ₹435 crore in the September-December 2018 period, according to a BSE filing.

The company, whose shares were listed on October 14, 2019, also declared an interim dividend of ₹10 per share. IRCTC’s shares ended the day higher by 11.35%, or ₹161, at ₹1,579.95 per share on the BSE.

The biggest jump in revenues was seen in the Internet ticketing business segment to ₹226.90 crore from ₹55.32 crore in the year earlier quarter. Likewise, revenue from the catering segment grew to ₹269.20 crore, ‘rail neer’ to ₹58.60 crore, ‘state teertha’ to ₹66.40 crore and tourism segment revenues grew to ₹94.86 crore.

