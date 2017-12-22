IPO: Thyssenkrupp’s Tata JV stake may fall

Thyssenkrupp could halve its stake in a planned European steel joint venture with Tata Steel if the owners decide to list it on the stock market within the first six years, a board member of the German company said.
Equal JV
Initially, Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel will each own 50% of the venture and have committed to hold equal shares in the entity for the first six years, Thyssenkrupp personnel chief Oliver Burkhard told journalists on Friday. In case of a listing, Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel’s joint ownership in the venture must not fall below 50.1%, he said, adding that Thyssenkrupp could theoretically reduce its own stake to, but not below, 25.05%.
Mr. Burkhard made the comments after the company reached a deal with steel workers to secure jobs and plants, a key condition for the joint venture to go ahead next year.
