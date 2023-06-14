HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ipca Labs API plant in Ratlam gets 11 U.S. FDA observations

The company said it will submit a comprehensive response on the observations to the U.S. FDA within the stipulated time

June 14, 2023 03:08 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Drugmaker Ipca Laboratories’ active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) manufacturing facility in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, has been issued Form 483 with 11 observations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA).

“The Form 483 and the observations were issued on conclusion of an inspection of the facility by the U.S. FDA from June 5-13,” Ipca said in a stock exchange filing on June 14. The company said it will submit a comprehensive response on the observations to the U.S. FDA within the stipulated time and work closely with the agency to resolve these issues at the earliest.

Related Topics

business (general) / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.