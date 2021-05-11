Industry

IP waiver will not boost vaccine production: OPPI

PTI NEW DELHI 11 May 2021
Updated: 10 May 2021

‘Critical know-how key to scaling up’

The Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) on Monday said waiving intellectual property rights will not lead to increased production of COVID-19 vaccines, as it is not the barrier to their adequate availability in India.

A proposal moved by India and South Africa before the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to temporarily suspend trade-related aspects of intellectual property rights for the COVID-19 vaccines to increase their access amid the pandemic has gained support across a number of countries, including the U.S.

Vaccine manufacturing is a complex process and scaling up capacities involves the transfer of critical know-how, it added.

This can only be optimally achieved when vaccine manufacturers are able to scale up capacities at their production sites and/or through licensing agreements with other manufacturers, along with supply agreements with governments to make required quantities deployed rapidly and reliably, OPPI said.

vaccines
