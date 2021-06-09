Industry

IP Rings, U.K.’s Eminox to develop exhaust systems

IP Rings Ltd. (IPRL), a part of the Amalgamations Group, and U.K.-based Eminox have signed an agreement to set up an innovation and technology centre here with an initial investment of ₹20 crore.

IPRL is a major player in the Indian automotive, agriculture and power-generation components and equipment markets while Eminox is a leading European designer and manufacturer of exhaust and emissions control systems for heavy-duty vehicles and equipment.

Ram Venkataramani, MD, IPRL and Mark Runciman, MD, Eminox Ltd., signed the pact recently. The joint venture will be called IPR — Eminox Technology Centre. Mr. Runciman will head the JV. Eminox and IPRL would develop exhaust after-treatment systems for India in compliance with emerging legislation, with a highly talented pool of engineers and senior management.

The addressable market size is ₹6,000 crore for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles and ₹2,000 crore for off-highway applications, said IPRL officials.

“We have very ambitious plans with IPRL to develop and supply EATS for a range of diesel and CNG engines used off-road and on-road across the Indian market,” said Jog Lall, OE sales & marketing director, Eminox.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2021 2:00:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/ip-rings-uks-eminox-to-develop-exhaust-systems/article34764235.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY