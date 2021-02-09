Industry

IOB returns to profit with ₹213 cr. Q3 net

Public sector lender Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has reported a standalone net profit of ₹212.87 crore for the third quarter ended December against a loss of ₹6,075 crore in the year-earlier period.

“For the last four quarters, we have now been making profit consistently. When compared with Q3 performances of FY20, there is a marked improvement in all key parameters,” said P.P. Sengupta, MD & CEO. Gross non-perfoming assets (GNPA) fell 12.19% to ₹16,753 crore, while net NPAs declined 3.13% to ₹3,905 crore.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 9, 2021 11:11:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/iob-returns-to-profit-with-213-cr-q3-net/article33795644.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY