‘InvITs to buy ₹4 lakh crore of infra assets’

Mumbai

21 October 2020 04:22 IST

Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) are likely to acquire infrastructure assets worth more than ₹4 lakh crore in the next five years as the market matures, a domestic ratings agency said on Tuesday.

At present, there are six InvITs that have raised more than ₹27,600 crore from investors, while a seventh entity is at an advanced stage of raising ₹25,200 crore, ICRA said.

The total value of assets under these seven InvITs is estimated at ₹1.3 lakh crore and InvITs are likely to gain significant traction in the next few years, it said.

Advertising

Advertising

The PowerGrid Corporation and NHAI are planning to transfer some of their operational assets to InvIT platforms, the agency said.