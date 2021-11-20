Industry

Investors pave way for IRB to raise ₹5,347-cr.

IRB Infrastructure Developers on Saturday said that its shareholders have passed a resolution which will enable capital inflow of ₹5,347 crore into the company.

IRB Infrastructure Developers convened an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders online on November 20, the company said in a statement.

“This will now enable the company to issue shares to the tune of ₹5,347 crore to Cintra Global S.E. (a wholly owned subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A) and the Bricklayers Investments Pt. Ltd. (an affiliate of GIC, Singapore Sovereign wealth fund),” it said. The statement added that overall 95% of the votes cast had favoured the resolution.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 20, 2021 10:32:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/investors-pave-way-for-irb-to-raise-5347-cr/article37602055.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY