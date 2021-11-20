Investors pave way for IRB to raise ₹5,347-cr.

The announcement comes after the company held a general meeting of shareholders online on November 20

IRB Infrastructure Developers on Saturday said that its shareholders have passed a resolution which will enable capital inflow of ₹5,347 crore into the company.

IRB Infrastructure Developers convened an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders online on November 20, the company said in a statement.

“This will now enable the company to issue shares to the tune of ₹5,347 crore to Cintra Global S.E. (a wholly owned subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A) and the Bricklayers Investments Pt. Ltd. (an affiliate of GIC, Singapore Sovereign wealth fund),” it said. The statement added that overall 95% of the votes cast had favoured the resolution.