Interest rates have bottomed out: PNB

Asserting that interest rates have bottomed out, Punjab National Bank MD Sunil Mehta said treasury income of banks would see some pressure in the fourth quarter due to change in methods of calculating depreciation as well as additional ₹50,000 crore borrowing by the government.

He, however, said the market was putting too much emphasis on the additional borrowing announced by the government last week. However, the additional borrowing may not have much impact on fiscal deficit and the interest rate trajectory, Mr. Mehta said.

Asked if there was an upward pressure on interest rates, he said, “Yes... I feel the interest rate has already bottomed out.” Explaining why banks may not opt for immediate upward revision in rates, he said lenders can meet short-term requirements by lowering statutory liquidity ratio holdings.