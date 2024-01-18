GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Integrow to invest ₹100 crore in Paranjpe Scheme’s realty project

January 18, 2024 10:16 pm | Updated January 19, 2024 11:30 am IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Integrow Asset Management, a real estate investment platform, has announced to invest ₹100 crore in Pune-based real estate developer Paranjape Schemes’ upcoming residential housing project in Thane near Mumbai.

This project has development potential of 1.5 million square feet. The ₹100 crore investment is structured as a senior secured instrument.

“This partnership not only signifies our commitment to investing in transformative projects but also showcases our confidence in Paranjape Schemes’ ability to redefine urban living,” Ramashrya Yadav, Founder & CEO, Integrow said.

“This collaboration underlines our commitment to delivering projects that meet the expectations of our clientele,” said Shashank Paranjape, Managing Director, Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd.

