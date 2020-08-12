Industry

Non-life insurers’ premiums rise 18%

The gross direct premium underwritten by non-life insurers, comprising general, standalone private health insurers and specialised PSU insurers, rose 18.4% to ₹17,011.39 crore in July from a year earlier.

Standalone health insurers powered the growth, presumably on the back of higher demand for health covers in the wake of COVID-19, with a close to 41% increase to ₹1,573.96 crore.

General insurers also seem to have benefitted from the pattern clocking growth of 12.9% to ₹13,862 crore. Many among the 25 general insurers reported a decline in business, individually. However, in April-July, gross direct premium underwritten by non-life insurers rose 1.62% to ₹56,339.82 crore.

The period was marked by lockdowns, which hit auto sales and in turn, motor insurance.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 12, 2020 11:26:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/insurance-copy/article32338724.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story