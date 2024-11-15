ADVERTISEMENT

Insider trading: ABB India gets SEBI warning for breach of norms by employees

Published - November 15, 2024 03:39 pm IST - New Delhi

“The warning letter dated November 8, 2024 has been received on November 14, 2024,” ABB India said in an exchange filing

PTI

ABB is a global technology company in electrification and automation.  | Photo Credit: AP

ABB India on Friday (November 15, 2024) said it has received a warning letter from stock markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for violation of insider trading rules by two of its employees.

“The warning letter dated November 8, 2024 has been received on November 14, 2024,” ABB India said in an exchange filing.

"The company secretary has received administrative warning letter from Deputy General Manager SEBI for violation of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 by two designated persons of the company," it said. ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US