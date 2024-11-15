Insider trading: ABB India gets SEBI warning for breach of norms by employees

ABB India on Friday (November 15, 2024) said it has received a warning letter from stock markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for violation of insider trading rules by two of its employees.

“The warning letter dated November 8, 2024 has been received on November 14, 2024,” ABB India said in an exchange filing.

"The company secretary has received administrative warning letter from Deputy General Manager SEBI for violation of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 by two designated persons of the company," it said. ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation.

