Insecticide ban: agrochem firms to be hit

20 May 2020 22:45 IST

The government has issued a draft order proposing a ban on import, manufacturing, sale, transport and distribution of 27 insecticides, a move that is likely to impact agro chemicals firms.

These insecticides may have a material impact on the revenues of agrochemical companies like Coromandel International, PI Industries, Dhanuka Agritech, Rallies India and UPL. The government has given 45 days to raise objections on the said draft.

After 45 days and notification in the official gazette, state governments will have to enforce the same.

