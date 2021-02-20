Industry

Inox Air plans ₹2,000-crore expansion

Inox Air Products, the industrial and medical gases business division of the diversified Inox Group, is investing ₹2,000 crore to augment capacity by 50%, with eight new air separation units across the country over the next 36 months.

This is the largest greenfield investment coming to the industrial gases sector in the country, the company said.

The addition to the present 44 plants will ramp up liquid medical oxygen capacity by 50% and overall capacity to 4,800 tonne per day, Inox Air added.

